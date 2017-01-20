Jan 20 (Reuters) Daiwa Office Investment Corp. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Nov 30, 2016 ended May 31, 2016 to May 31, 2017 to Nov 30, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 12.85 12.36 12.46 12.66 (+4.0 pct ) (+4.4 pct ) (-3.0 pct ) (+1.6 pct ) Net 5.32 5.25 5.33 5.33 (+1.4 pct ) (+12.0 pct ) (+0.1 pct ) (+0.1 pct ) Div 10,695 yen 10,508 yen 10,700 yen 10,710 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8976.T