BRIEF-Onwards Asia's unit wins land auction in Hong Kong for HK$5.5 bln
*Says Top Genius Holdings Limited, unit of Onwards Asia Limited, wins bid for a residential site in Kowloon for HK$5.5 billion ($709.02 million)
Jan 20 Beijing Electronic Zone Investment And Development Group Co Ltd
* Says it expects 2016 net profit to fall 20.8 percent y/y to 411.4 million yuan ($59.86 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iIqwAh
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8731 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
*Says Top Genius Holdings Limited, unit of Onwards Asia Limited, wins bid for a residential site in Kowloon for HK$5.5 billion ($709.02 million)
* Genworth Financial Inc - Genworth and China oceanwide continue to expect transaction to close by mid-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Financial technology startup Overbond Ltd is launching a service that will allow companies to issue bonds digitally, the company said on Wednesday.