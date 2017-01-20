BRIEF-Onwards Asia's unit wins land auction in Hong Kong for HK$5.5 bln
*Says Top Genius Holdings Limited, unit of Onwards Asia Limited, wins bid for a residential site in Kowloon for HK$5.5 billion ($709.02 million)
Jan 20 China Calxon Group Co Ltd
* Says it expects to return to net profit of 400 million yuan ($58.18 million) in 2016 versus net loss of 2.3 billion yuan year ago
* Genworth Financial Inc - Genworth and China oceanwide continue to expect transaction to close by mid-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Financial technology startup Overbond Ltd is launching a service that will allow companies to issue bonds digitally, the company said on Wednesday.