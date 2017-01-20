Jan 20 Vanfund Urban Investment and Development :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be 10 million yuan to 15 million yuan

* Says the net loss of FY 2015 was 35.4 million yuan

* Comments the transfer of subsidiary and business development of subsidiaries are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/fpYkqM

