Hainan Pearl River Holdings :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be 40 million yuan to 60 million yuan

* Says the net loss of FY 2015 was 107.6 million yuan

* Comments the gain on sale of subsidiary and real estate is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qqvjuO

