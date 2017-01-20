BRIEF-Onwards Asia's unit wins land auction in Hong Kong for HK$5.5 bln
*Says Top Genius Holdings Limited, unit of Onwards Asia Limited, wins bid for a residential site in Kowloon for HK$5.5 billion ($709.02 million)
Jan 20 Hainan Pearl River Holdings :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be 40 million yuan to 60 million yuan
* Says the net loss of FY 2015 was 107.6 million yuan
* Comments the gain on sale of subsidiary and real estate is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qqvjuO
* Genworth Financial Inc - Genworth and China oceanwide continue to expect transaction to close by mid-2017
Jan 25 Financial technology startup Overbond Ltd is launching a service that will allow companies to issue bonds digitally, the company said on Wednesday.