Jan 20 Qingdao Doublestar :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 50 percent to 80 percent, or to be 91.9 million yuan to 110.3 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 61.3 million yuan

* Comments the development of business is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Fhbk12

