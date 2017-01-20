UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 20 Qingdao Doublestar :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 50 percent to 80 percent, or to be 91.9 million yuan to 110.3 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 61.3 million yuan
* Comments the development of business is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Fhbk12
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources