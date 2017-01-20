BRIEF-KMC Speciality Hospitals India appoints S. Badrinarayan as CFO
* Appointed S Badrinarayan as chief financial officer of the company
Jan 20 Jiangsu Sihuan Bioengineering :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 101.3 percent to 124.2 percent, or to be 1 million yuan to 18 million yuan
* Says the net loss of FY 2015 was 74.4 million yuan
* Comments gain on selling subsidiary is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/lKVTdz
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Appointed S Badrinarayan as chief financial officer of the company
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 U.S. Republican lawmakers will map out strategy for enacting President Donald Trump's agenda of repealing and replacing Obamacare and overhauling the tax code as they gather in Philadelphia on Wednesday for a three-day policy retreat.
* Says its unit plans to acquire U.S. firm J-Star Research for up to $26 million