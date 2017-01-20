Jan 20 Jiangsu Sihuan Bioengineering :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 101.3 percent to 124.2 percent, or to be 1 million yuan to 18 million yuan

* Says the net loss of FY 2015 was 74.4 million yuan

* Comments gain on selling subsidiary is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/lKVTdz

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)