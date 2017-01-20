BRIEF-ImmuPharma says update on lupuzor pivotal phase iii study
* Immupharma Plc: update on lupuzor pivotal phase iii study full analysis of patient recruitment
Jan 20 By-health Co Ltd
* Says its Hong Kong unit plans to invest in BRC Innovation LP with partners
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jeU8l6
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Immupharma Plc: update on lupuzor pivotal phase iii study full analysis of patient recruitment
BASEL, Switzerland, Jan 25 Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Wednesday it will buy back up to $5 billion worth of shares over the next 12 months and may spin off the Alcon eye care business as it navigates a tough year before an expected return to growth in 2018.
* Genworth Financial Inc - Genworth and China oceanwide continue to expect transaction to close by mid-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: