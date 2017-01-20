BRIEF-KMC Speciality Hospitals India appoints S. Badrinarayan as CFO
* Appointed S Badrinarayan as chief financial officer of the company
Jan 20 Cellumed Co Ltd :
* Says it lowered conversion price of 17th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to 1,523 won/share from 1,874 won/share, effective Jan. 20
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/oGj6mb
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Appointed S Badrinarayan as chief financial officer of the company
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 U.S. Republican lawmakers will map out strategy for enacting President Donald Trump's agenda of repealing and replacing Obamacare and overhauling the tax code as they gather in Philadelphia on Wednesday for a three-day policy retreat.
* Says its unit plans to acquire U.S. firm J-Star Research for up to $26 million