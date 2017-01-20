BRIEF-Prosperity Bancshares Q4 diluted EPS of $0.99
* Prosperity bancshares- net interest income before provision for credit losses for three months ended Dec 31, 2016 was $153.832 million versus $153.258 million
Jan 20 Shenzhen Huaqiang Industry Co Ltd
* Says it expects 2016 net profit to rise 0-20 percent y/y to 375.6-450.7 million yuan ($54.64-$65.57 million)
* Says it signs agreement to acquire 70 percent stake in electronic firm for about 616 million yuan
* Says shares to resume trading on Jan 23
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jTqDpG; bit.ly/2iRvOVr
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8740 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Prosperity bancshares- net interest income before provision for credit losses for three months ended Dec 31, 2016 was $153.832 million versus $153.258 million
BANGKOK, Jan 25 Thailand's investment applications nearly tripled in 2016 to $16.6 billion, mainly in the automobile, chemicals and electronics industries, and are expected to rise by 3 percent this year, the investment agency said on Wednesday.
* Says approved issue of NCDs worth INR 2.50 billion Source text : (http://bit.ly/2k2IOvX) Further company coverage: