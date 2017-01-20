Jan 20 Shenzhen Huaqiang Industry Co Ltd

* Says it expects 2016 net profit to rise 0-20 percent y/y to 375.6-450.7 million yuan ($54.64-$65.57 million)

* Says it signs agreement to acquire 70 percent stake in electronic firm for about 616 million yuan

* Says shares to resume trading on Jan 23

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jTqDpG; bit.ly/2iRvOVr

($1 = 6.8740 Chinese yuan renminbi)