Jan 20 B-Soft Co Ltd :

* Says its shareholder Youngor lowers stake in co to 5.70 percent from 11.39 percent, after sale of co's shares to co's general manager Zhang Luzheng

* Says Zhang Luzheng owns 5.72 percent stake in co after shares transfer

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/QqnYs3

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)