Jan 20 G-bits Network Technology (Xiamen) Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 195 percent to 235 percent, compared to net profit of FY2015 (175.0 million yuan)

* Says release of cellphone game as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dtjhCd

