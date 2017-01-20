Jan 20 Sichuan Huiyuan Optical Communications :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 down 58.8 percent to 82.3 percent, or to be 3 million yuan to 7 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 17 million yuan

* Comments increased bad debt provision and finance expenses are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Tp53Iv

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)