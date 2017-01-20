UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 20 Changchun Sinoenergy Corp :
* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 66 percent, compared to net profit of FY2015 (284 million yuan)
* 2016 reported net profit of 468.10 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says steady growth in core business as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Hxehmw
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources