Jan 20 TA-I Technology :

* Says it will repurchase 10,000,000 shares of its common stock (a 5.7 percent stake) during the period from Jan. 23 to March 22

* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$15.5 per share ~ T$29.5 per share

* Total share repurchase consideration is T$2.37 billion

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/MPehnJ

