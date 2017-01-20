Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 20 TA-I Technology :
* Says it will repurchase 10,000,000 shares of its common stock (a 5.7 percent stake) during the period from Jan. 23 to March 22
* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$15.5 per share ~ T$29.5 per share
* Total share repurchase consideration is T$2.37 billion
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/MPehnJ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)