Jan 20 Kaimei Electronic :

* Says it plans to buy 79 million shares (45 percent stake) of TA-I Technology at T$24.76 per share via tender offer during Jan. 20 to Feb. 23

* Says the tender offer amount is T$1.96 billion

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ByoKNl; goo.gl/qxUdYN; goo.gl/2585jM; goo.gl/Zm4Sq8

Further company coverage: and (Beijing Headline News)