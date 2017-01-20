Jan 20 Henan Lingrui Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 155 percent to 175 percent, compared to net profit of FY2015 (132.5 million yuan)

* 2016 reported net profit of 284.21 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says higher sales revenue than last period and gain from sale of financial assets as main reasons for the forecast

