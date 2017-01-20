BRIEF-KMC Speciality Hospitals India appoints S. Badrinarayan as CFO
* Appointed S Badrinarayan as chief financial officer of the company
Jan 20 Beijing Strong Biotechnologies Inc :
* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 10 percent to 20 percent, or to be 269.5 million yuan to 294.1 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY2015 (245 million yuan)
* 2016 reported net profit of 298.38 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says increased sales, cost reduction and subsidy received as main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/IFXd4Q
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Appointed S Badrinarayan as chief financial officer of the company
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 U.S. Republican lawmakers will map out strategy for enacting President Donald Trump's agenda of repealing and replacing Obamacare and overhauling the tax code as they gather in Philadelphia on Wednesday for a three-day policy retreat.
* Says its unit plans to acquire U.S. firm J-Star Research for up to $26 million