BRIEF-Prosperity Bancshares Q4 diluted EPS of $0.99
* Prosperity bancshares- net interest income before provision for credit losses for three months ended Dec 31, 2016 was $153.832 million versus $153.258 million
Jan 20 Joint Stock Commercial Bank For Foreign Trade Of Viet Nam says:
* 2016 net profit rises 28.5 percent y/y to 6.8 trillion dong ($301.2 million) Further company coverage: ($1=22,573 dong) (Reporting by My Pham)
BANGKOK, Jan 25 Thailand's investment applications nearly tripled in 2016 to $16.6 billion, mainly in the automobile, chemicals and electronics industries, and are expected to rise by 3 percent this year, the investment agency said on Wednesday.
* Says approved issue of NCDs worth INR 2.50 billion Source text : (http://bit.ly/2k2IOvX) Further company coverage: