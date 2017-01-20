BRIEF-United Community Banks Inc announces fourth quarter earnings
* United Community Banks, Inc. announces fourth quarter earnings
Jan 20 Alpha Group
* Says its Hong Kong unit plans to set up Alpha Group America Holding Co in U.S.
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iS34vm
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* United Community Banks, Inc. announces fourth quarter earnings
MUMBAI, Jan 25 Apple Inc said on Wednesday it appreciates the open and constructive dialogue that it held with Indian officials, around the expansion of its local operations in the country.
Jan 25 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.