UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 20 Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co Ltd
* Says it and partners plan to boost registered capital of Beijing Enterprises Group Co's financial JV to 2.0 billion yuan ($290.91 million) from 800 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iIWlce
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8750 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources