Jan 20 Ningxia Zhongyin Cashmere Co Ltd

* Says it plans to set up three units with total registered capital of 3.2 billion yuan ($465.45 million)

* Says it plans to boost raw materials unit's registered capital to 1.7 billion yuan from 1.5 billion yuan previously

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iIZ98Y

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8750 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)