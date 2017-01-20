Jan 20 Sichuan Tuopai Shede Wine Co Ltd

* Says it plans to raise up to 2.7 billion yuan ($392.73 million) in share private placement to fund projects

* Says shares to resume trading on Jan 23

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2j1vcj1; bit.ly/2ka0zd4

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8750 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)