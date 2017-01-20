Jan 20 Kunwu Jiuding Investment Holdings Co Ltd

* Says it cuts share issue size to 1.4 billion yuan ($203.64 million) from 1.5 billion yuan previously

* Says unit plans to sell 10 percent in Jiuding China Growth Fund II L.P. to FTLife Insurance Co for $14.9 million

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jfyUn4; bit.ly/2jGtqoB

($1 = 6.8750 Chinese yuan renminbi)