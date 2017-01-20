BRIEF-Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Co Dec-qtr profit rises
Jan 25 Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd :
Jan 20 Kunwu Jiuding Investment Holdings Co Ltd
* Says it cuts share issue size to 1.4 billion yuan ($203.64 million) from 1.5 billion yuan previously
* Says unit plans to sell 10 percent in Jiuding China Growth Fund II L.P. to FTLife Insurance Co for $14.9 million
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jfyUn4; bit.ly/2jGtqoB
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8750 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
Jan 25 Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd :
* Valueact Capital Management reports 10.1 percent stake in Alliance Data Systems as of Jan 20, 2017 versus 8.66 percent stake as of Sept 30, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ks5iXA) Further company coverage:
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)