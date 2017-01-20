Jan 20 China Film Co Ltd

* Says it plans cooperation with Universal Studios Ltd on "fast and furious 8" project with investment of $15 million

* Says unit plans to acquire 15 percent stake in France's YMAGIS for up to 100 million yuan ($14.55 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iIW0pI

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8750 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)