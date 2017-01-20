Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 20 China Film Co Ltd
* Says it plans cooperation with Universal Studios Ltd on "fast and furious 8" project with investment of $15 million
* Says unit plans to acquire 15 percent stake in France's YMAGIS for up to 100 million yuan ($14.55 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iIW0pI
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8750 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)