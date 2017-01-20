Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 20 ZTE Corp
* Unisplendour acquires 3.65 million H-shares in ZTE at an average price of HK$12.006 a share on Jan 16 - HKEx filing
* Unisplendour's long position in ZTE raises to 9.47 percent from 8.99 percent previously, after the transaction - HKEx filing
Source text in English: bit.ly/2jGFohY
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)