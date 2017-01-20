BRIEF-HongKong Chinese Ltd enters into letter of exclusivity with Cosenza Investments
* HKC and Norfyork International entered into a letter of exclusivity with Cosenza Investments
Jan 20 (Reuters) -
* India's NPCI says PhonePe and Flipkart apps are in contravention of the UPI guidelines of interoperability
* NPCI says has directed PhonePe and Flipkart to comply with UPI guidelines and allow payments from UPI handles of all banks on their apps Source text for Eikon: [Based on a review by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on ICICI Bank's action to block Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions made through PhonePe App, NPCI has noted that PhonePe and Flipkart Apps are in contravention of the UPI guidelines of interoperability. Hence, NPCI has directed PhonePe and Flipkart to comply with the UPI guidelines and allow payments from UPI handles of all banks on their Apps. Simultaneously, ICICI Bank has been requested to allow UPI transactions from PhonePe App as soon as PhonePe and Flipkart start complying with the UPI guidelines on interoperability.] (Mumbai newsroom)
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 Euro zone creditors could approve the completion of the second set of Greek bailout reforms at the next meeting of finance ministers in February, an euro zone official said on Wednesday.
By Hanna Paul Jan 25 Most Southeast Asian stock markets were flat to slightly higher on Wednesday amid signs U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist trade policies would help push Asian countries towards their own regional trade alliances. Trump formally withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal on Monday, distancing America from its Asian allies, with Thailand's central bank governor saying the pullout could "provide a better opportunity fo