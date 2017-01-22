Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 22 Nanjing Doron Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it proposed to pay a cash dividend of 5 yuan (before tax) and distribute 10 new shares as stock dividend for every 10 shares, as well as to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders as 2016 dividend
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8jBb8m
Further company Coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)