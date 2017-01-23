Jan 23 Tongwei Co Ltd

* Says it sees 2016 net profit up 180-220 pct y/y at between 930 million yuan ($135.31 million) and 1.07 billion yuan

* Says its unit plans silicon batteries project with investment at about 5.0 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kf9c25; bit.ly/2kgqbF4

