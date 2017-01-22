Jan 22 Xin Jiang Ready Health Industry Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to be 430 million to 470 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 12.8 million yuan

* Says that completion of asset reorganization is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/G9QjLs

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)