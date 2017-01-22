Jan 22 Gansu Longshenrongfa Pharmaceutical Industry Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to decrease by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 42.5 million to 54.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 60.7 million yuan

* Says that increased expense is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/b8sVZl

