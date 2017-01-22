Jan 22 Beijing Forever Technology Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to increase by 30 percent to 60 percent, or to be 104.9 million to 129.1 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 80.7 million yuan

* Says that expanding business is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8ifgl2

