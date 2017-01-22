Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 22 Beijing Forever Technology Co Ltd :
* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to increase by 30 percent to 60 percent, or to be 104.9 million to 129.1 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 80.7 million yuan
* Says that expanding business is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8ifgl2
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)