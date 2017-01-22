Jan 22 Beijing Bohui Innovation Technology Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to increase by 85 percent to 110 percent, or to be 21.98 million to 24.95 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 11.88 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ulSt5m

