BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharma's units plan to set up JV in Sweden
Jan 25 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
Jan 23 Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co Ltd
* Says its Shenzhen IPO 2,611.9 times oversubscribed in online tranche
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iQYCC0 (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
Jan 25 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Shi Shaobin has discontinued to act as managing director of co
* Says it sees 2016 net profit up 15-30 percent from 534.9 million yuan ($77.75 million) a year ago