Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 22 Beijing TRS Information Technology Co Ltd :
* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 133.1 million to 157.3 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 121 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Z5o4mx
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)