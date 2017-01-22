Jan 22 Beijing TRS Information Technology Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 133.1 million to 157.3 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 121 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Z5o4mx

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)