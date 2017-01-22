Jan 22 Lontrue Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to decrease by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 24.9 million to 35.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 35.6 million yuan

* Says that decreased sales is the main reason for the forecast

