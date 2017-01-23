Jan 23 Omnitel Inc :

* Says it will issue 7th series unregistered/unsecured convertible bonds worth of 10 billion won

* Says a 100 percent conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 3,159 won/share

* Says annual coupon rate is 1 percent and yield to maturity is 3 percent, and conversion period from Feb. 20, 2018 to Jan. 20, 2022

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/6Lnq7s

