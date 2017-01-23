Jan 23 GUANGDONG ZHENGYE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 65 pct to 95 pct, or to be 64.9 million yuan to 76.7 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 39.3 million yuan

* Comments that improved product technology and controlled costs, increased investment income, as well as increased sales of X-ray test equipment are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/bXCTdG

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)