Jan 23 Nsfocus Information Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 11 percent to 21 percent, or to be 215.7 million yuan to 235.1 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY2015 (194.3 million yuan)

* 2016 reported net profit of 257.90 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says steady growth in core business as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VXzZvR

