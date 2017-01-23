Jan 23 Zhonghang Heibao Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to be 36 million yuan

* Says the net loss of FY2015 was 220.8 million yuan

* Says that gains from disposal of stake in units as main reason for the forecast

