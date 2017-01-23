Jan 23 DEA General Aviation Holding Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be 10 million yuan to 31 million yuan

* In the previous release, it expected the net profit for FY 2016 to be 0 yuan to 10 million yuan

* Says the net loss of FY 2015 was 21.7 million yuan

* Comments that better-than-expected performance of household electrical appliances in Q4 is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/IShfMX

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)