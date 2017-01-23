Jan 23 Hybio Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 305.3 million yuan to 396.9 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 305.3 million yuan

* Comments that development of overseas market is the main reason for the forecast

