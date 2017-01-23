Jan 23 Huaren Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be 23 million yuan to 29 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 22.9 million yuan

* Comments that sales development is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/4SuWPQ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)