Jan 23 Beijing Century Real Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to decrease by 4.1 percent to 29.1 percent, or to be 80.7 million yuan to 109.1 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 113.8 million yuan

* Comments that increased investment in R& D and market development is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/jHajpQ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)