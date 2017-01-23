BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharma's units plan to set up JV in Sweden
Jan 25 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
Jan 23 Baotou Dongbao Bio-tech Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be 18 million yuan to 19.7 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 5.9 million yuan
* Comments that sales increase is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/mWNdtd
* Shi Shaobin has discontinued to act as managing director of co
* Says it sees 2016 net profit up 15-30 percent from 534.9 million yuan ($77.75 million) a year ago