Jan 23 AUTOBACS SEVEN Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to sell entire 100 percent stake in its wholly owned Hokkaido-based unit on Feb. 1

* Says its unit to buy two stores on March 1

* Transaction amount remains undisclosed

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/z2Yyuw ; goo.gl/hf3sCx

