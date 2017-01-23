Jan 23 Insight Inc :

* Says the co formed business and capital alliance with Allied Architects, Inc.

* Says two entities will cooperate on tourism promotion in Hokkido area via SNS marketing

* Says Allied Architects, Inc. will acquire 2.5 percent stake in the co from shareholders

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/SbW5hw; goo.gl/egc09h

