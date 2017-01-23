Jan 23 SHANON Inc :

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on Jan. 27, under the symbol "3976"

* The company will offer a total of 150,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 1,380 yen per share with total offering amount will be 207 million yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Toyo Securities Co Ltd and Mizuho Securities Co Ltd included, six securities companies will be the underwriters for this offer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/QDkR77

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)