BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharma's units plan to set up JV in Sweden
Jan 25 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
Jan 23 Healthcare & Medical Investment Corp :
* Says the co plans to issue 69,150 new units via public offering for 6.75 billion yen
* Says the co will also issue new units via private placement for up to 337.4 million yen
* Says the proceeds to be used to fund property acquisition and loan repayment
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ZBENFT
* Shi Shaobin has discontinued to act as managing director of co
* Says it sees 2016 net profit up 15-30 percent from 534.9 million yuan ($77.75 million) a year ago