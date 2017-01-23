Jan 23 Beijing Tongtech Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 50 percent to 75 percent, or to be 106.0 million yuan to 123.7 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 70.7 million yuan

* Comments that involved performance of newly acquired firm is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/SCsNba

